Nestor Villanueva received a tribute this Friday, June 18, during her visit to the set of Women in command. His little son surprised him with an emotional message.

Flor Polo’s husband could not hide the tears for the dedication of his son, who was also on the program. The father of the family approached him and gave him a tender hug.

“He knows that I love him, he is my champion, I help him in whatever way I can, I always support him in what he likes to do,” he said. Nestor Villanueva expressing your affection.

“Although sometimes he does mischief, he tells me that he loves me very much, he says very nice words, like right now, and that is the greatest gift for me,” he added.

Néstor Villanueva and Flor Polo Díaz renew their wedding vows

In mid-March, the couple renewed their wedding vows live during their visit to America today. Néstor Villanueva and Flor Polo Díaz, who were infected with COVID-19 weeks before, surprised viewers with the love scene.

“Since we have this fund (Friendship Park in Surco), I want to take advantage … It is the right moment to be able to do this renewal of vows (…) God gives us one more test to be together,” said the singer .

“You surprised me a lot. You know that I have not had beautiful days because I lost a very dear family member and you have always been with me, giving me the courage and the necessary strength to carry on. I love you very much, I adore you. Thank you for being with me in the good and bad moments of my life ”, replied the daughter of Susy Diaz.

