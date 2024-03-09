The popular cumbia singer Nestor Villanueva is in the eye of the storm after the broadcast of a report in 'America today', on March 7, in which Susy Diaz acquiring the list of school supplies for his grandchildren, Flor Polo's children. This event not only surprised the public, but also the hosts of the program, which generated a debate about family responsibilities and the dynamics between those involved.

The situation escalated when the program's production decided to contact Villanueva to obtain his version of the events. The singer's response did not leave anyone indifferent, since he expressed his frustration at the distance imposed with his children and the impossibility of participating in aspects as fundamental as their education.

YOU CAN SEE: Néstor Villanueva asks Florcita to reach an agreement for his children: “Let me see my champions”

Did Susy Díaz buy school supplies for the children of Flor Polo and Néstor Villanueva?

The picture of Susy Diaz, the children's maternal grandmother, when she was making last-minute purchases in the center of Lima, she caught the attention of many. Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and Brunella Horna, hosts of the América TV magazine, were quick to express their dismay at seeing Díaz assume roles that, supposedly, corresponded to the parents of the minors. This act raised questions about Néstor Villanueva's participation in the lives of his children and the reasons behind the absence of his contribution.

What did Néstor Villanueva say about Susy Díaz?

In statements to the entertainment program 'América hoy', Néstor Villanueva revealed that he has not seen his children for more than a year. “Ask her, then, friend of hers, because I am into other things (…) 15 months that I don't see my children, 15 months that they don't let me see my children and I'm in legal trouble, it's 15 months that I've been dragging along without seeing my children,“said the Cumbiambero during a phone call. Despite the circumstances, he highlighted his desire to get involved in the needs of his children, especially as related to their education and well-being.

YOU CAN SEE: Néstor Villanueva is prevented from leaving the country for failing to comply with alimony

Didn't Flor Polo let Néstor Villanueva buy supplies for her children?

Nestor Villanueva She tried to demonstrate her intention to contribute to her children's education through a conversation on February 14, in which she asked a mutual friend with Flor Polo Díaz to send her the list of necessary materials. However, the response she received was discouraging.

“Hello friend, sorry to bother you. Can you tell Flor to send you the list of school supplies for my children, so that we can see and buy her”wrote the singer. Despite this, he did not get a positive response: “Friend, good evening, sorry for not being able to help you. Flor asked me not to get involved in that topic.”



#Néstor #Villanueva #exposes #chats #prove #Flor #Polo #buy #supplies #children