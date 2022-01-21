Nestor Villanueva and Flor Polo were one of the most stable couples in the Peruvian show business for more than a decade; however, a few days ago their love story came to an end. After confirming the breakup, both have ruled out a possible reconciliation and now the singer has come out to say that he hopes to reach an agreement with his still wife for the well-being of their two children.

“ I will talk between four walls , I want to focus on my work for now, “he said on the D’Mañana program after commenting that he does not believe that his ex-partner has written the statement in which he reports on the separation.

“AND We hope to reach a good agreement for the tranquility of our children ”, added the interpreter.

Néstor Villanueva considers shared ownership with Flor Polo

On the other hand, Néstor Villanueva indicated that he is evaluating the possibility of requesting shared custody of his two children with Flor Polo. “We are going to talk about that, I prefer to leave things there. I feel like things have gotten out of hand. Let’s fix it internally. There will be time to talk to Flor”, he declared.

Flor Polo announced her separation after 11 years of marriage with Néstor Villanueva. Photo: composition Flor Polo/Instagram, captured by América TV.

Florcita and Néstor confirm the end of their marriage

On Monday, January 17, Néstor Villanueva announced that he no longer had a relationship with Flor Polo when he appeared as a guest on the Women in Command program. “Are you single?” Asked the driver Giovanna Valcárcel, to which he replied “Yes”.

Just two days later, Susy Díaz’s daughter issued a press release in which she confirmed the end of her marriage to the cumbiambero. “Mr. Néstor Villanueva has publicly declared that he is single, for which I have to reaffirm what he has stated in order to conclude some type of speculation,” the publication stated.