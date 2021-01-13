Nestor Pitana is in the top 5 of the best referees in the world of the period from 2011 to 2020, according to the ranking prepared by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The Top 5 was formed in this way:

1st Felix brych (Germany)

2nd Cüneyt Çakır (Turkey)

3rd Bjorn kuipers (Netherlands)

4th Nicola rizzoli (Italy)

5th Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Nestor Pitana after directing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: Cezaro De Luca / DPA)

The Argentine referee had already been nominated, in 2018, by the Federation that is in charge of FIFA statistics as the best referee in the world. In that year, at the World Cup in Russia, he led four games, including the final that France beat Croatia 4-2. And in 2019 his name was once again on the list of the 10 best in the world.

The German Brych, who heads the ranking, is among the best in the world since 2013, when he was ranked fourth, the same position he held in 2015 and 2018. In 2014 he ranked third, and in 2019 and 2020 he ranked second place.