Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Néstor Lorenzo, without his four players with the most minutes in the National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Néstor Lorenzo, without his four players with the most minutes in the National Team


Nestor Lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

Nestor Lawrence

Notable casualties in the team that designs the DT of Colombia.

Nestor Lawrence is preparing for a new double date of matches with the Colombian National Team, against South Korea, on Friday (6 am in Colombia), and Japan, on Tuesday (5:20 in the morning). And in this call, the Argentine loses four of the players with the most minutes in the team since he took over as coach.

See also  Colombia finished fourth in the Copa America futsal

(You may be interested in: Falcao García: lights and shadows of his call to the National Team)

In four games played, the one who spent the longest time on the field is the goalkeeper David Ospina, from Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, with 270 minutes. He doesn’t make the team this time: he’s overcoming an elbow injury.

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance.

Photo:

Screenshot @ssc_sports

the other absent

Frank Fabra he spent 225 minutes on the field, and was the only one who played all four games. Lorenzo did not call the Boca Juniors winger this time, who is not having a good time at his club.

Frank Fabra and Carlos Izquierdoz.

Four players spent 180 minutes on the court. Two of them were left out of the call. Jefferson Lerma He was called up by Lorenzo, but he was injured this weekend with Bournemouth.

And Andrés Llinás, the Millonarios defender, has an ankle problem: they were going to call him, but the times were not enough to recover him for these games. The other two, Jhon Lucumí and Dávinson Sánchez, were called up.

See also  Enzo Fernández one step away from Chelsea

SPORTS

More sports news

Tags:
