Néstor Lorenzo, without his four players with the most minutes in the National Team

Nestor Lawrence is preparing for a new double date of matches with the Colombian National Team, against South Korea, on Friday (6 am in Colombia), and Japan, on Tuesday (5:20 in the morning). And in this call, the Argentine loses four of the players with the most minutes in the team since he took over as coach.

In four games played, the one who spent the longest time on the field is the goalkeeper David Ospina, from Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, with 270 minutes. He doesn’t make the team this time: he’s overcoming an elbow injury.

the other absent

Frank Fabra he spent 225 minutes on the field, and was the only one who played all four games. Lorenzo did not call the Boca Juniors winger this time, who is not having a good time at his club.

Four players spent 180 minutes on the court. Two of them were left out of the call. Jefferson Lerma He was called up by Lorenzo, but he was injured this weekend with Bournemouth.

And Andrés Llinás, the Millonarios defender, has an ankle problem: they were going to call him, but the times were not enough to recover him for these games. The other two, Jhon Lucumí and Dávinson Sánchez, were called up.

