Nestor Lawrence has been consolidating a job with the Colombia selection and hopes to show that progress against Iraq, this Friday in Valencia. But its goals go further: wants to go to the 2026 World Cup and win the Copa América. These are the main phrases of the press conference that he gave this Thursday in Spain.

The moment of the summons. “It is a date that becomes complicated, the leagues are ending, many come from their vacations. In football, concepts are being consolidated and in the group, we are all moving forward”.

Captain. “I know who it can be, I depend on the formation. Some are on vacation, you have to balance the loads.”



Are you going with two different teams? “One plans, but we want to dose some loads, there are players who have a higher expense than another and some on vacation, sometimes it is risky. As we can make changes and dose loads to reduce risks, we will do it, but we do want to raise both games with our style and what we are looking for”.

Jhon Córdoba and Julián Quiñones. “I don’t like to talk about proper names, we follow more than 60 players, we are watching them, you always have to choose, none is deleted, the doors are open to everyone, we hope you can come. It will always happen. We are calm, working to the best of our ability.”



Iraq, the first rival. “Iraq is a very good team out of six games, they won 4 and only lost one, they are champions of the Gulf, they are a physically strong team. It will be a difficult game, we will take it seriously, just like the second game “.

The objective with the Copa América. “Win it. Go to win it. The objective is to win every game we play. We are going to find what football presents in every game, but all we propose is to play to win.”

What to improve with respect to the Pekerman process. “I’m not going to criticize a process in which I worked under José’s orders, we did the best we could. Now as group leader I have to see the things that appear and that we could improve. The physical trainers of Colombian soccer know that we are interested In improving internal and external competition, we will be in everything we can collaborate with. I don’t want to compare the processes”.



Do you promise a title? “Each game is different, one cannot promise, but what we do promise is dedication to achieve the result, we are not going to play to see what happens, we are going to play to win. Hopefully we are up to the task”.

Are you close to your game idea? In what has been seen so far the team has shown some aspects. The idea is to consolidate these concepts, try to be the protagonist, play in the rival field, have possession but also depth. That’s what we’re working on with the times we all have.”

Yaser Asprilla. “He is a player that I always want to have, a different player, who gives me different things, who contributes his magic, his genius, he is a very young boy, he has a great future, like James once came, Juanfer came, they are still on the radar, but we must gradually incorporate young guys who have that style.”

