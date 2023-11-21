The Colombian National Team won with a solitary goal from Rafael Santos Borré, penalty in the first half, against Paraguay (0-1), on date 6 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

We ended up suffering a game that we could have defined earlier

Despite taking the three points in their visit to Asunción, the National Team coach, Néstor Lorenzo, analyzed the match and was dissatisfied with the last minutes of the match.

“I think we had to correct several aspects within the game. We generated many options, but it was difficult for us to convert, we ended up suffering a game that we could have defined before. We had two counterattacks, but we were not precise, we could have scored one more goal,” said the coach.

We had to suffer and I am happy with that, we must learn to suffer because that builds the team’s character. See also 5 things you did not know about Martín Ojeda, possible reinforcement of Tigres

Colombia suffered in the final stretch of the game, first it was a shot from Oscar Cardozo which was cleared off the line by a defender. A few minutes later the goalkeeper was Camilo Vargas who took a shot that was destined for a goal; two plays that did not go unnoticed by the Argentine coach.

“We had to suffer and I am happy with that, we must learn to suffer because that builds the character of the team. In the final minutes of the second half they put all the forwards, a lot of height, aerial play, and it cost us. For the players who entered it was difficult because they barely had the chance to have the ball, it went over them and we entered into that game that we did not want, but the rival took us to and they put us inside the area,” he explained.

And he added: “Paraguay has good players, a brave team and we knew that if we did not finish the plays we could suffer and that is what happened.”

Finally, praised the work of James Rodríguez and revealed why he decided to change it in the second half: “James put his heart, his ability, his talent, but he couldn’t anymore, that’s why the change.”

Arias, total happiness for the victory against Paraguay

Jhon Arias, who started at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, highlighted the game that Colombia proposed in Paraguay. “We leave with a great result, we had to ratify the victory against Brazil. We are a very strong group.”

After the end of the match, journalists who were in the stadium revealed that there were screams and euphoria in the dressing room and the Fluminense forward confirmed it: “There is joy in the dressing room, they are two very meritorious victories. We leave with the feeling of having achieved our duty, later there will be a real analysis of the game and the points to improve, but at this moment we are going to enjoy because what we did is not easy.”

Finally, he pointed out that the National Team “is on the right path and the results” in the World Cup qualifiers “confirm that things are being done well.”

