With the illusion of returning to an orbital appointment after his absence in Qatar 2022, the Colombian team receives this Thursday Venezuela, in Barranquilla, for the first day of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Colombia, a team that finished sixth in the last Qualifiers, one point away from the playoffs, longs to return to the World Cup after its good performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. A new cycle for the Cafeteros will officially begin at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium , directed by the Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo.

Lawrence’s analysis

Néstor Lorenzo, DT of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

In a press conference, the coach Néstor Lorenzo analyzed how the players arrive for this game, he spoke about his expectations and his idea prior to the game against Venezuela.

How do they get there: “It’s difficult to put a percentage but from the performance we share weekly data with the teams, so they are well trained, the tournaments in Europe started two to three weeks ago. We trust that they are in good condition.”

Carrascal: “We just met Jorge on the bus, it’s not ideal. On the plane they made him get off, wait… it was traumatic, we’re going to evaluate him with the medical staff to see what he’s for.”

Societies: “Category players always come, trained to play, the issue is to evaluate the process each player is in. It’s a difficult stage of the year, some played little or nothing or too much. We evaluated all of that. We took advantage of what we’ve done so far and the partnerships we put together and it worked. It’s a complete and complex analysis.”

Forwards: “Currently there are two competing very well, two that compete less but at a high level. There are differences but we take everything into account.”

antecedent vs. Germany: “He performed on a difficult court and although we were at a different time, the execution in terms of tactics was important. The player’s processes are lost a bit with the lack of continuity in the clubs, but the tactical and the movements have more learned. To execute it, it’s a team that played well.”

Venezuela: “I can’t explain how Venezuela thinks, to play against us, I imagine they value us a lot, but it’s a difficult team with top-class and decisive players, we have to do our best version to move it forward.”

Friendly: “The matches in Asia were very important, we cannot underestimate that tour in which we tested other tactical systems. When something goes well, you have to sustain it, strengthen it. We have tested systems that we like, there is nothing definitive”.

“I like when the process or the progress of the process is recognized or defined, that’s what we aim for, I think that the ceiling of this team, hopefully we will have it with a great performance, but the ceiling is later when things are amalgamated. I dream of a great team”.

Square: “Juan, with remarkable physical and technical capacity and versatility that not everyone has.”

Unbeaten: “The undefeated is a circumstance but it shows that things are being done well. I hope it lasts.

Quintero or James: “We have to evaluate that. Or if Carrascal plays… We had a lot of evaluations, what we saw in Racing and Sao Paulo. Nobody is going to argue with them about quality, but we needed to see them in activity and physical performance. We determined that they can be useful and They can still give a lot to Colombian soccer”.

Plan: “In each concentration we insist on concepts that are our workhorse, first there is the team and then individuality, everyone has to give their best for the result. That is achieved over time.”

Barranquilla: “We always said, the people here are incredible, the passion they have… This team has a lot to give and we are going to have a great tie.”

