Nestor Lawrence suffered from the technical zone in the first half of Colombia’s match against Korea, for the partial defeat 2-0. His great task came at halftime to rebuild the path.

After the break, Colombia had another attitude, another dynamic and another game. He found the equalizing goals with James and Carrascal and shook off the Korean pressure.

Matheus Uribe disputes the ball.

Lawrence’s analysis

Analysis: “Beyond the dominance of Korea in the first half, goals are avoidable. A team has to get used to playing those difficult moments of the game in which they can be dominated, but without creating situations. In the second goal our barrier is it turned and opened up, that can never happen again. And in the first one it was a ball to the inside, a loss at the start, and we had talked about the pressure they exerted. They are two avoidable goals, that’s what worries me the most and It shows a bit of the lack of work and mutual knowledge between several of the players”.

James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.

Balance: “It leaves me alone, it’s that there is what. Young guys have played, it is not easy to come to this pitch against a great team that had a great World Cup, with a lot of work and performance. They played young and I am happy that they complemented each other and performed well to have an auspicious future for the National Team”.

Second time: “You have to go slowly consolidating young players. We could have made three or four changes at halftime because of how the game was going, but we bet on giving him confidence and saying that with them you can also do it. If not, some young people would have been exposed and it didn’t seem fair to me at the time. I am grateful that they have changed in the second half and that they have shown that there is a future”.

Jorge Carrascal celebrates with Colombia.

Tie: “I renewed their confidence and we changed some things tactically, but more than anything in terms of entering the game, that cost us. They had a tactical change with respect to most of the World Cup matches. Son played behind ‘9’ and not on the left wing and it was difficult for us to control his position. We had difficulties from the logistics on arrival at the stadium, so the game was delayed, it took us a long time and the team did not complete the warm-up. They are not excuses, but they are facts that happened and that distorted the start and the pre-game protocols. Then a few things were fixed and the game was evened out.”



A title: “That is the objective, but it is not done from one day to the next. That takes time, first you have to win games and compete with the best to win titles. Today we compete with a World Cup team, which played with Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Brazil. For me it was the most difficult area, he went to the round of 16 and was eliminated by one of the best in the world. It is a team with a lot of work and they competed in the best way. We didn’t play well in a part of the game, we had a hard time getting on our feet, we were late under the pressure and it disconcerted us a bit, but we recovered the game”.

