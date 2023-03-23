The Colombian national team for the elderly will have a preparation match against South Korea this Friday, as part of their projection for the next tie.

In the prelude to the friendly game, the coach Nestor Lawrence He gave a press conference in which he analyzed his call for this occasion.

Lorenzo spoke of the process, of his summons, of the situation of Juan Fernando Quintero and more.

Lawrence’s words

The Colombian National Team will measure their forces against South Korea in Ulsan. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Selection Basis?: “The team is in training and in that transformation there is a replacement that we want to happen naturally and consolidate. Now things out of the ordinary have happened, injuries in the same position… Every case of those who are not they are private. Injuries, arrangements between medical bodies for treatment of injuries. But the base will be found with these last 4 friendlies and consolidated during the tie. The process depends on the current situation of the player and that changes with the months”.

Evolution of the Selection: “To consolidate concepts that give us identity, it is important to get together, we work on the consolidation of the idea and a leading and intense game, and on the formation of a strong group that aspires to win things. Many players have changed, but we all try to instill in them the same idea: to always go for more and put Colombia in the first places of world football. It’s difficult, we’re going step by step. The important thing is that the group is united and that they assimilate the challenge”.

Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado. Photo: Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

Quintero Health: “Juanfer received a blow to the calf, to the tibia, which caused him pain, the junior medical team and the team spoke, a study was carried out. It came out that he had no injury, that’s why he traveled, but he still has pain We are going to see how it evolves, the medical team evaluates it. It is evolving, trying to mitigate the pain. Everything is the origin of a blow, there is no diagnosis of injury”.

Korea: “It’s been well worked on all lines, with players of a high category at an international level and with work and time they have managed to have an interesting team game.”

At 6 am, the team will face South Korea in Ulsan, in a game that will be broadcast on the Caracol and RCN channels.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

