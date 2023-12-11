You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The National Team defeated Venezuela in a friendly in the United States.
Nestor Lorenzo He was “satisfied” with the Colombian National Team's match against Venezuela, which had a U-23 team.
The coffee team won 1-0, but the result or being undefeated mattered little to the Argentine coach, as he was much more interested in seeing the reaction of those called up, since they are new players in the National Team environment.
“I think that in the few days we had of work, we tried to impose that idea of being offensive, of attacking from the outside, we know that they (Venezuela) retreat well on the inside of the field and we should have been wide. We did very well on both sides“, analyzed the Colombian game.
The coach rescued the image of a team that was playing together for the first time: “We tried to get players who had never seen each other in their lives, give them an idea and give the team a shape, maintain a style; The players made a great effort, they tried and they achieved it at times in the game. Satisfied, young players who have responded well. Happy to continue like this and we know that we can count on them for the future.”
“Regarding the group, we always emphasize that we have a large number of players that we follow, these are part of the monitoring process that we do week and week. There were eleven or twelve players who had never come, some had the opportunity and others on the bench. But we are satisfied to continue on this path and that they responded. In the dynamics of the Qualifiers it is important to have a reserve of important players for when they are needed. Since they put on the shirt they are already part of the process,” emphasized Néstor Lorenzo.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
