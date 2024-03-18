L Colombia National Team He began his preparation to face Spain next Friday, in London, in a preparatory match for the Fifa date.

A few days before the game, the Spanish team announced news in its squad.

Marc CucurellaChelsea's left back, has been summoned by Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente for the friendlies that Spain will play against Colombia and Brazil, replacing Jose Gaya who was injured in Valencia's match against Villarreal in LaLiga.

Gaya suffered a puncture in his thigh at the La Cerámica stadium and had to leave the game due to a muscle injury. After the conversations held by the Valencia doctors with the Spanish Federation (RFEF), De la Fuente has chosen Cucurella as his first option.

The Chelsea full-back already made his debut with the Spanish senior team, precisely with Luis de la Fuente, in the friendly match against Lithuania in Leganés, on June 8, 2021, when due to Sergio Busquets testing positive for coronavirus, the U-21 team played the meeting.

In this way, Cucurella joins as a novelty for Spain's matches, against Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil in Madrid on March 26, Pau Cubarsí and Dani Vivian, plus the returns of Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, Alex Baena, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Gerard Moreno.

The defender will travel to the capital of Spain on Monday to join the concentration that the internationals begin in the Las Rozas Football City in the early afternoon, where they will complete their first training session on Tuesday.

The call for the Spanish team to face Colombia and Brazil in two preparation matches for Euro 2024 is configured with the following players:

Summoned

GOALKEEPERS: Unai Simón (Athletic Club) David Raya (Arsenal/ING) Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) Jesús Navas (Sevilla) Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ING) Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr/KSA) Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona) Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) Marc Cucurella ( Chelsea/ING) Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/ALE)

MIDFIELDERS: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City/ING) Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) Fabián Ruiz (PSG/FRA) Alex Baena (Villarreal) Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club)

FORWARDS: Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) Joselu Mato (Real Madrid) Nico Williams (Athletic Club) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER) Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton/ING ).

EFE