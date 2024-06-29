The Colombia selection beat Costa Rica and left no doubt in their classification to the quarterfinals of the America Cup: He was like a steamroller after the 3-0 on the scoreboard, he shone and showed seriousness.

One of the keys to this Selection is James Rodriguez, the brain on the pitch that controls the strings of a team that is flying. The Cucuteño, with a great presence in Colombia, already has three assists in this tournament.

James Rodríguez in the warm-up. Photo:Omar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Share

Lorenzo praises James Rodríguez

The technician Nestor Lorenzo He surrendered to his captain James Rodriguez, which showed part of the way to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa América in the United States.

“I have known James Rodríguez since he was a child and I always knew how useful he was. I know the love he has for these colors, that’s why it hurt me a lot when they criticized him so much, that’s why I trusted him, because his commitment to the national team is supreme. “said the Argentine coach.

“Now he runs less and thinks more, and that helps him too. He has a team that surrounds him well and that gives him alternatives to his game. James is fine, he wanted to continue, but well, thinking about what is coming, it seemed prudent to change him. Today the boys had a great game. James “He is one of the best centremen in the world,” added the coach who has already gone 22 games undefeated in the national team.

Colombia selection Photo:EFE Share

Key to team play

On the other hand, Nestor Lorenzo He applauded the work of the entire team, which showed great seriousness when facing a very complicated match. “There is a very even group, it is very difficult to define who is called the owner.”

He did, however, ask for patience: “There is still a lot to improve in order to compete with the best. Every game is a different story. Today we found it through control, possession, positioning, and that helped us not to suffer,” he explained.

Although he avoids favoritism, Lawrence He sent a wink to the coffee fans: “You can’t give advice to people’s emotion, we also get excited and excited. What am I going to say to the people? Enjoy it and I hope it takes a long time (the good time)” .

John Cordoba. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Colombia will seek to close at the top of Group D when facing Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California“We would like to play a great match against Brazil as well, so we will not let ourselves get careless. Thank God the whole squad is performing well, so we can put together a good team,”

Lorenzo concluded the press conference by saying: “We will see tomorrow how everyone finished, playing every 3 or 4 days is not easy and even more so at the temperatures where we train, but of course we want to play a great match against Brazil.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With AFP.