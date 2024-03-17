The Colombian National Team began its concentration in London for the date Fifa What's coming up this week: will play in the English capital this Friday, March 22 against the Spanish team.

After the official call from the coach Néstor Lorenzo, there are now three confirmed casualties for the international friendlies: Yerry Mina was the first after suffering a muscle problem, in his place the defender of Hellas Verona of Italy, Juan Cabal, was called up.

Juan Cabal Photo:Private file Share

This Sunday the other two absences were confirmed, through an official statement, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported that the player Ian Poveda who came out with muscle discomfort in his match with Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday, and Cristian Borja of Sporting Braga were called off.

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team it is allowed to communicate that the players Ian Poveda of Sheffield Wednesday (ENG) and Cristian Borja of SC Braga (POR) will not be able to join the squad for the matches against Spain and Romania, due to physical discomfort that prevents them from being in full condition,” he said.

Nestor Lorenzo He reacted quickly and surprised with the new players: he called the steering wheel of the Bayer Leverkusen, Gustavo Puerta, and to the left side of the Junior from Barranquilla, Gabriel Fuentes.

“Consequently, the Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation – FCF – and the coaching staff have decided to call up Gustavo Puerta from Bayer Leverkusen (GER) and Gabriel Fuentes from Junior,” explained the FCF.

The players will travel to England to be at the training camp. Colombia selection who is preparing for the America Cup that will be played in the USA.

