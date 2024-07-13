In addition to the excitement of having the Colombian national team in the Copa América final facing off against world champion Argentina for the title, this Sunday’s match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has an additional reason for pride.

Colombian singer Shakira will perform during the half-time break of the tournament’s final. It will be the first time that there will be a musical performance during the half-time break of the tournament’s final.

“He is a superstar who believed in greatness and who represents and magnifies Latin American greatness in the world,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, in a message on X.

“Just like our football, the day of the final is going to be a festive final and there is no one better than Shakira to be with us to enjoy this great final,” he added.

Nestor Lorenzo’s opinion on the 25-minute break to watch Shakira

However, to allow for the presentation of the Barranquilla native, the break will be extended from 15 to 25 minutes. When the Colombian national team coach, Néstor Lorenzo, was asked about the issue, he seemed surprised.

“First, enjoy it, Shakira is an excellent artist,” Lorenzo joked at the start. Then, more seriously, he gave his opinion on the matter. “When the rules are changed a priori for both teams, if the pitch is bad for both, if the minutes of rest are equal for both, I can’t say who it favors, I don’t understand it very well,” said Lorenzo.

However, the Argentine does believe that this decision could affect the performance of both teams. “It should be like any other game, the 15 minutes that correspond. When we come out in the 16th minute, we have been fined or sanctioned,” he said.

“Now it turns out that there is a show and we can go out after 20 or 25 minutes, with the impact that this can have on the players’ physical condition, which can make them cool down. One knows what those minutes of recovery cost. I had been told not to worry about it, but today I found out that it is like that. That’s it,” concluded the coach,

