The Colombian coach, Nestor Lorenzosaid on Tuesday that the under-20 women’s team that fell in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in this category against the Netherlands, shows that in football merits have nothing to do with results.

“They have done a great job, but unfortunately they are an example that sometimes merits have nothing to do with results, they do not coincide with the results,” said the Argentine at a press conference in Bogotá, where he participated in the sixth edition of the Xposible Colsubsidio business recognition ceremony.

‘Future Selection’: Lorenzo

The coach, however, praised the performance of the Colombian women’s under-20 team, which lost to the Dutch but made a good impression in the tournament played at home, which was eventually won by North Korea.

Linda Caicedo regrets after her elimination. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante @juanfotosadn Share

“I think that (their performance) serves as a basis for believing that there is a future team with very good performance, with very good performances in regards to women’s football. I think that beyond having been eliminated at an early stage for what they were playing, they did a great, promising job (…) they have shown integrity, resilience,” said Lorenzo.

The Argentine coach, who did not mention the team he manages at the press conference, also spoke about the role a leader plays in different moments, whether good or bad. When a team loses, as happened to the team he manages in the Copa America final against Argentina last July, Lorenzo believes that “a good diagnosis of what happened” must be made.

AMDEP6965. CALI (COLOMBIA), 11/09/2024.- Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates a goal this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE Share

“When you win, you don’t do everything right, and when you lose, you don’t do everything wrong. You have to focus on the good things you did to use them as a basis for the next step, which is to get out of this situation,” said the Argentine.

In this regard, he said that “the mistakes that led to defeat must be corrected,” but “we must also build on what was done well for the future, to consolidate that and continue growing.”

