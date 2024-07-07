In the recent match against the Panama National Team, The Colombian National Team reached the record of 27 undefeated matchesa brand established between 1992 and 1994 under the direction of Francisco Maturana.

According to the criteria of

The record was equaled under the direction of Néstor Lorenzo, who has been coaching the men’s national team since June 2, 2022. The Argentine coach has been a measured man who does not let himself be carried away by emotions.

Likewise, the Argentine has confessed be a man of few ‘credibles’ or beliefs; However, fans of the Colombian National Team have noticed that in every official match of the Tricolor, Néstor Lorenzo attends with a burgundy shirt and a black suit.

“I don’t have many superstitions, one or another, but I believe a lot in God and I ask him to enlighten me to make wise decisions,” has confessed in different interviews.

Recently, after the Colombian National Team’s thrashing in the match that took them to the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa América, a video was released on social media in which the Tricolor’s technical director confessed that he entrusts all the matches to God and to the Virgin of Luján, to the Virgin of Chapi, to the Virgin of Monserrat and to the Virgin of Chiquinquirá.

“I want to thank the Virgin of Luján, the Virgin of Chapi, the Virgin of Monserrat and the Virgin of Chiquinquirá. “I am very Marian (a person who entrusts himself to the Virgin Mary), and in that sense I thank and ask the Virgin to protect us from everything,” said the technical director of the Colombian National Team.

Nestor Lorenzo thanking the Virgin of Lujan, the Virgin of Chapi, the Virgin of Monserrate and the Virgin of Chiquinquirá. God bless you and keep you 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UWNuSwdbra — Juan Carlos Florian (@JCFloriant) July 7, 2024

The Virgin of Luján

The Virgin of Luján is a Marian image venerated in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as their Patron Saint. It is a small baked clay image representing the Immaculate Conception of Mary. The original image measures only 38 centimeters in height and is located in the Basilica of Luján, in the city of Luján, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The image was crowned as Patron Saint of Argentina by Pope Pius XI in 1930 and as Patron Saint of Vincentian Works in 1945.

The Virgin of Chapi



The Virgin of Chapi, also known as Our Lady of Chapi, is a Marian devotion venerated in Peru. She is particularly venerated in the region of Arequipa. The main sanctuary dedicated to the Virgin of Chapi is located in the district of Polobaya, about 60 kilometers from the city of Arequipa.

The Virgin of Chapi is credited with numerous miracles, and there are many stories about her miraculous interventions in the lives of her devotees. A popular legend tells how the statue of the Virgin became too heavy to move when attempts were made to relocate her, signifying her desire to remain in Chapi.

The Virgin of Montserrat



The Virgin of Montserrat, also known as Our Lady of Montserrat or ‘La Moreneta’ due to her dark complexion, is one of the most famous and venerated Marian icons in Spain. She is the patron saint of Catalonia and one of the nine Patron Saints of the autonomous communities of Spain.

The image of the Virgin of Montserrat is a Romanesque wooden carving believed to date back to the 12th century. It depicts the Virgin Mary seated with the Infant Jesus on her lap. Both figures have a distinctive dark skin tone, leading to their affectionate nickname of ‘La Moreneta’.

The Virgin of Chiquinquirá



The Virgin of Chiquinquirá, also known as ‘La Chinita’, is a Marian devotion venerated mainly in Colombia. Its history dates back to the 16th century when, according to tradition, a painting of the Virgin Mary was miraculously restored in Chiquinquirá, Boyacá, Colombia.

The Virgin of Chiquinquirá is considered a powerful intercessor and is credited with numerous miracles and favors granted to her devotees. Stories of miracles and testimonies of faith have contributed to the spread of her devotion beyond the borders.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO