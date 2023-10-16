Néstor Lorenzo sets off the alarms: ‘We are going to wait for James until the last minute’

The Colombia selection He is finalizing details for what the match will be like. against Ecuador for date 4 of the South American qualifiers heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

The national team comes from equaling 2-2 against Uruguay last Thursday in Barranquilla, and is forced to look for the points that he missed at home in the difficult altitude of Quito, where he was beaten 6-1 on his last visit.

Although it will be a complicated task for the Colombian National Team, which arrives injured for the match against the Ecuadorians. The technician Néstor Lorenzo will have some difficulties in putting together the starting team after the injuries of several players and the sanctions that will force him to change the starting eleven he presented against Uruguay, this was acknowledged in the press conference before the game.

James Rodríguez, in training this Monday. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

How is the team?

“The game was previously studied, the adaptation has been good. We must begin to measure the flight of the ball due to the height of Quito; the ball flies faster. The players who were in Barranquilla They only did one training session, it was useful to come here (Medellín) before going to Quito“.

Is James short?

“Nothing is confirmed, we will wait until the last minute. We have already been suffering from replacing the injured in this call-up, but the other players have responded well and that is what the group is for, to support when they are needed.”

Santiago Arias injury

“Santiago had a tear.”

Training of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Rival analysis

“Ecuador is a young team, but with experience, they have a good mix in that sense. Despite being young in age, “They have a lot of experience and it’s a physical team, a tough team.”

“You have to compete from the tactical and physical. “If we lose the duels it will be very difficult from a tactical point of view, we have to compete in all ways, tactically, physically and mentally.”

How to counter Ecuador?

“You have to be attentive when marking and crossing, There are many things that must be taken into account. With no team you can neglect the still ball, it is an advantage that they have and we must become strong in that.”

Last result in Quito

“That’s over and we’re going to write our own story.”

Training of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Local tournament players

“According to the circumstances you choose. Leonardo Castro is a player that we always wanted to see up close, but he had some injury problems. On this occasion we wanted to have him with us and he is doing well.”

What was discussed after the game with Uruguay?

“There was self-criticism. We were more excited about making the third than about defending the position and the lead on the scoreboard. One is happy that the team has the ambition to make the third. “We have to pay more attention to free kicks, corner kicks and crosses because everything that was done well can be destroyed with those plays.”