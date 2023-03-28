Néstor Lorenzo remains undefeated with the Colombian National Team. This Tuesday, the team achieved its fourth victory, in six presentations led by the Argentine coach, who arrived last year to replace Reinaldo Rueda.

Lorenzo was very satisfied with what was shown by the National Team in the 1-2 victory against Japan, in Osaka, but he showed a specific concern: the fact that the team conceded goals in the first minutes of the game.

Of the six games coached by the Argentine, in three he started losing before ten minutes into the game: against Mexico (goal at minute 6 and loss 2-0 at half-time), South Korea (they scored in minute 10 and also lost 2-0 at the interval) and now, against Japan (the goal for the locals was in the 3rd minute).

Kaoru Mitoma scores 1-0 for Japan against Colombia. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

“A situation has been repeated, working against adversity and starting losing. Today (Tuesday) was a play that we did not play well in the middle, when we had started well ”, Lorenzo was honest.

Lorenzo highlighted the ‘resilience’ of the Colombian National Team

This time, the National Team quickly recovered from the goal against and went into the break with a draw, after Jhon Durán’s first goal with the Senior National Team. Lorenzo stressed that ability to turn the situation around.

“I highlight the resilience of this team and it does not change the goal of going out to win the game, with spirit and character, beyond good play”said the DT. “It was a very nice show. Two teams that played to win and compete. I thank the Colombian players for their effort with a soccer power that is in the World Cups and competing in the best way. I am satisfied with the result, ”he declared.

Lorenzo was also concerned about the National Team’s defensive passing game. That was the way Kaoru Mitoma’s goal came.

“We knew they had a good passing game, like Korea. A perfect center. Daniel Muñoz is one of the best markers we have and let’s say he ate it. Muñoz was very shocked by the goal, because Japan has a very good team, ”he pointed out.

Regarding the tactical variants of the team, which even ended up playing with a defense of three, Lorenzo explained: “The system is somewhat flexible and must be adapted to the characteristics of the player. A certain player should not be asked for something that he cannot do, but rather the associations on the field. I am very happy for the number of young players and the future that Colombia has from this construction that is being done “Lawrence indicated.

SPORTS

More sports news