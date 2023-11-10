Colombia begins to work in Barranquilla to face its ‘bogeyman’ in the qualifying round, Brazil. It is the only team that has never been able to beat heading to the World Cup.

Brazilians and Colombians have faced each other 14 times in the qualifiers, with a balance of seven victories for the former and seven draws. The five-time world champion has scored 21 goals in those matches. Colombia, just five.

Now, the coach of the National Team, the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, hopes to break that bad streak. The last time Colombia won an official match against Brazil, he was on the bench, as José Pékerman’s assistant.

It was in the 2015 Copa América, when the team won 1-0, with a goal from Jeison Murillo, in a very eventful match. Lorenzo thinks he can repeat that.

Brazilian defender Filipe Luis (left) and Colombian forward Teófilo Gutiérrez during the Brazil-Colombia match, Group C of the Copa América in Chile 2015, See also Celac Summit: Which presidents will attend and which will be absent? Photo: Fernando Bizerra Jr. / EFE

The coach is already in Barranquilla and at the entrance to the concentration, they asked him if it was possible to beat a ‘scratch’ that, in addition, has been decimated by Neymar’s absence due to injury and by the bad form of figures like Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Some have even gone so far as to call this Brazil the worst team since the 2014 World Cup, when Germany, the eventual champion, humiliated them 1-7 in the semifinals.

Germany beat Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup.

Lorenzo was cautious, but forceful in his objectives: “In any case, they are a great team, with a lot of respect we are going to face that game and we want to win it,” he told ESPN.

The Colombian National Team is undefeated since Lorenzo took over in mid-2022: they have played 12 games, with seven wins and five draws.

For its part, Brazil has just lost, in the most recent match of the qualifiers, an unbeaten streak of 37 matches in the qualifiers: they lost 2-0 in Montevideo, against Uruguay. They had not been defeated since October 8, 2015 (2- 0 against Chile in Santiago).

SPORTS

More Sports news