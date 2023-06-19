Néstor Lorenzo motivates the Colombian National Team: “It would be historic to beat Germany”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Nestor Lorenzo
Nestor Lawrence
The Argentine coach has everything ready for this Tuesday’s duel.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian soccer team will meet this Tuesday at the Veltins-Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchenwith a Germany that, although it is not going through a good moment, is the strongest rival of those it has faced in its preparation cycle for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Since the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo took command of the Colombian national team, in June 2022, he has five victories: against Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Japan and Iraq, and two draws, against the United States and South Korea. The team closed its preparation for the match at the Veltins-Arena on Monday.
After his victory over Iraq in Valencia with a goal from Mateo Cassierra, Lorenzo said that he liked “several things, above all the defensive solidity and the debut of the boys, which confirms that a process that validates what the sub did -20 in Argentina”.
“It would be historic to beat Germany”said Lorenzo, in the prelude to the commitment.
ADVANCE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Néstor #Lorenzo #motivates #Colombian #National #Team #historic #beat #Germany
Leave a Reply