Monday, June 19, 2023
Néstor Lorenzo motivates the Colombian National Team: "It would be historic to beat Germany"

June 19, 2023
Néstor Lorenzo motivates the Colombian National Team: “It would be historic to beat Germany”


The Argentine coach has everything ready for this Tuesday’s duel.

The Colombian soccer team will meet this Tuesday at the Veltins-Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchenwith a Germany that, although it is not going through a good moment, is the strongest rival of those it has faced in its preparation cycle for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Since the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo took command of the Colombian national team, in June 2022, he has five victories: against Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Japan and Iraq, and two draws, against the United States and South Korea. The team closed its preparation for the match at the Veltins-Arena on Monday.

After his victory over Iraq in Valencia with a goal from Mateo Cassierra, Lorenzo said that he liked “several things, above all the defensive solidity and the debut of the boys, which confirms that a process that validates what the sub did -20 in Argentina”.

“It would be historic to beat Germany”said Lorenzo, in the prelude to the commitment.

