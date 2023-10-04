This week the call for the Colombian National Team will be announced to face the double date of the South American qualifiers. However, Néstor Lorenzo does not have an easy job configuring the list of players, due to the absences that the team will have due to injuries.

The Argentine coach will have to make several changes with respect to the September call-up, since several players are not available for the matches against Uruguay on October 12, and against Ecuador on the 17th of the same month.

Surprise in the call?

This Thursday, coach Néstor Lorenzo is expected to deliver the squad list to the Colombian National Team and it seems that the strategist has several surprises kept ‘up his sleeve’.

According to the information provided by journalist Diego Rueda, Millonarios was notified by the Colombian National Team that three of its players were blocked for the Fifa double date.

The first would be the archer Alvaro Montero, who is having very good performances in the ‘albiazul’ goal and fue the substitute of Camilo Vargas in the September matches against Venezuela and Chile at the start of the South American qualifying round.

Andrés Llinás is the second name that would be on Lorenzo’s squad list. The confirmed losses of Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumí in defense open the door for the 26-year-old center back who would be a substitute for Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta.

The Millonarios defender already knows what it is like to be in the Colombian National Team group, he was part of two friendly matches of the team led by Néstor Lorenzo.

And the big surprise of the call would be the call from Leonardo Castro who has not had any process within the Colombian National Team, but would be on the Argentine coach’s radar, the aforementioned journalist revealed.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

