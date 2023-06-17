Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team, highlighted the dedication of the players and the victory against Iraqthis Friday in Valencia (Spain), but he revealed his concern about some attack issues that prevented the team from solving the game with greater solvency.

It was the seventh friendly match for the National Team with Lorenzo as DT and the fifth that ended in a Colombian victory. The duel against Germany is still missing, before the debut in the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, in the first week of September, against Venezuela in Barranquilla.

Lorenzo spoke of the difficulties the team had when attacking: “We knew we had to move the ball very quickly: they swung and doubled the mark on the wings, so we had to move it quickly and find the filtered pass at the right moment That cost us,” he said.

The DT also emphasized the level of the rival: “Iraq is a complicated team, they won the Gulf Cup against Arabia, against Qatar, we knew it was not going to be easy.

Three players, Andrés Salazar, Mateo Cassierra and Óscar Cortés, played their first game with the National Team, in addition to other young people who have earned space. That was also stressed by Lorenzo.

“Another thing that I liked is that guys who made their debut played and the process continues to consolidate, suddenly it validates a bit what the Under 20s did in Argentina. Coming with these guys and adding minutes makes me happy, knowing that there is a future” , explained the DT.

The effort of the players at the end of the European season

Lorenzo recognized the difficulty of playing a game with many of the players at the end of the European season, with all the fatigue of the year.

“You have to congratulate the boys for their effort, it’s not easy, it’s a time of rest, on vacation, and it was noted that there was a lack of precision in the last meters, but the defensive solidity is another thing that I also really liked”, pointed out the DT.

“Later we will do an individual analysis: some were changing clubs, they are with something else on their minds, they are moving. We saw that up close and you have to understand those processes in their lives, more than sports”, he added.

Lorenzo spoke of the difficulty the team had in generating scoring options. “There was a lot of talk about how it was going to be difficult for us to find space, that we had to move the ball faster and find the pass in the lanes, but also about kicking from mid-range and we didn’t,” he said.

