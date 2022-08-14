Nestor Lawrence celebrates his first month at the head of the Colombia selection, 30 days of pure observation, laying the foundations for a job projected for four years, in which the goal is the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, in 2026.

Lorenzo, who had already been linked to the Colombian Football Federation as part of the coaching staff of Jose Nestor Pekerman He was announced on June 2 as the replacement for Reinaldo Rueda and on the 14th of the same month he was presented at a press conference.

However, Lorenzo’s work did not begin immediately. He had to end his bond with Melgar de Arequipa, with whom he had pending the round of 16 series of the Copa Sudamericana, against Deportivo Cali. He not only qualified, but also laid the groundwork for his replacement, Pablo Lavallén, to obtain a historic spot in the semifinals, after eliminating Internacional de Porto Alegre.

Lorenzo, in a chat with the referents of Europe

Lorenzo traveled to Europe this week, where he plans to meet with the team leaders who work in the Old Continent and present them what his idea will be for what is coming.

It should be remembered that the National Team played a friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia on June 5, three days after the announcement of Lorenzo’s arrival. One of his technical assistants, the historic Amaranth Perea, was present at the game, which was directed by Héctor Cárdenas, the coach of the Under-20 National Team, and in which the payroll was basically experimental, with 11 players aged 25 or younger and without figures such as Louis Diaz, who paints to be the great reference of the team.

On July 14, Lorenzo officially took office and the first few days were pure observation. “What has surprised me the most is that he is a great guy and he is very loved by everyone. He is a very calm guy, who is always working with his coaching staff, ”a source from the Colombian Football Federation told EL TIEMPO.

Lorenzo lives in a hotel in Bogotá, waiting to define what his definitive residence will be. His work day starts at 8 in the morning. He already has his own office in the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, very close to the El Campín stadium.

The Argentine DT is always in civilian clothes, jeans and tennis shoes, and with the National Team jacket. He has not yet been able to do field work as he has not yet been able to gather any group of players. Which doesn’t mean he’s not working.

In a joint office with his, at the sports headquarters, Lorenzo meets with the members of the coaching staff to propose the National Team’s roadmap for what is to come. In at least five screens, the group analyzes the performance of the possible summoned for the immediate future, in which, as Lorenzo himself said in his presentation, everyone has a place and even the experienced ones would still have a chance.

“They are players who have given a lot and have a lot to give, they are players who have the responsibility of leading a future project and ensuring that the youngsters are consolidated in a favorable environment, not that the youngsters come to save the problems,” said Lorenzo.

Lorenzo has two assistants, Amaranto Perea and Fernando Alloco, with whom he was in Melgar. There is a physical trainer, Leandro Jorge; a goalkeeping coach, Alejandro Otamendi, and a video analyst, Valentino Dressino.

However, it is not ruled out that a new member of the National Team’s coaching staff will arrive. According to Sports Blog, from Blu Radio, Lorenzo would have in his head to integrate a forward coach to the group, and the name that sounds is that of the Argentine Daniel Tigger, with a long career in Colombian soccer and who today is a commentator on ESPN.

The attention of the Colombian Football Federation was focused for almost a month on the realization of the Copa América Femenina. Lorenzo, in fact, attended the match against Ecuador, visited the players in the dressing room and spent time with the coach of that team, Nelson Abadía.

Gianni Infantino (Cen.), together with Ramón Jesurún (left) and Néstor Lorenzo (right). Photo: Christian Alvarez. FHR

In addition, Lorenzo has tried to attend several games in the local tournament in search of players who deserve the chance of a call-up. There was talk at the time of the possibility of doing microcycles, but so far none have been scheduled.

The Argentine DT went to the match between La Equidad and Unión Magdalena and there he had a talk with the Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, who was looking at his next rival. He was also with Amaranto Perea in the match between the blues and Deportivo Cali.

The presence of Amaranto in the coaching staff has fallen well among the historical players of the stage in which the 2014 and 2018 World Cups were reached.

“Lorenzo’s arrival is important in the personal part of each of the boys, what happened when Pékerman arrived. Néstor was one of the people who helped us a lot internally, and we also had two leaders, Mario and Amaranto”, explained Camilo Zúñiga, World Cup player in 2014, to Conexión Win. “Amaranto knows how to exploit the boys because of his friendship and that makes me very happy, because he is going to return what was in the 2014 National Team,” he added.

Lorenzo has not yet presented his team in society. He will do it on September 24, when he plays against Guatemala, in New Jersey, and three days later he will face Mexico in Santa Clara (California). That will be the first measure and the real starting point. For now, the first month, like the first round in boxing, has been one of observation.

