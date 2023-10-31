The country is still waiting for what happens with the kidnapping of the striker’s father Luis Diaz, important player of the Colombia selection and of Liverpool of England.

The national team coach, Nestor Lorenzo, He reacted to the family drama that his manager is experiencing. The coach sent two heartfelt messages to ‘Lucho’, through social networks.

“’I fight’, everyone with you. We pray and cry out for the speedy release of your father SAFE AND HEALTHY. “All COLOMBIA WITH YOU,” was the coach’s first publication.

Little is known

Lorenzo continued to show concern for the integrity of Luis Díaz’s father, and also for the crisis that is being experienced in Colombia, which is why he called for sanity and insisted on the freedom of Luis Manuel.

“We continue waiting for the release of Luis Díaz’s father, for sanity to reign, we want him SAFE and HEALTHY. We are with you ‘Lucho’,” wrote the Argentine coach.

On the other hand, the Colombian Police assured this Monday that they believe they have identified people who are linked to the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Díaz.

“Without naming names, because we do not have that capacity (…) we have clarity of people who have been linked to the event. When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who perhaps (. ..) drags people to a point so that others can move them,” said the deputy director of the Colombian Police, General Alejandro Zapata.

