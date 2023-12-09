The Colombian National Team will face Venezuela this Sunday in a friendly match to be played in the United States.

This Saturday, at a press conference, the coach Nestor Lorenzo He analyzed the preview of the match, talking about his call for players who are not part of the team’s core, as it is not a Fifa date.

Unbeaten: “Undefeated is a perishable circumstance, not eternal, it simply tells us that we are doing things quite well, if you don’t play well it is difficult to win.

Importance of these games: “The importance of giving minutes to players who have not had a chance in the process, they are in the National Team spectrum, some had injuries or visa problems, it is important to have players who compete and see them in action. That they understand the codes, the idea of ​​the game, concentration, don’t let that weigh on them if we need them in the process.”

Cluster: “The wider the range, the better. We want the player to know how to compete at an international level, to be prepared when we need it.”

Ospina: “With David we have constant communication with him, we have followed his recovery process. He is ten points, he trains normally with the team, he has played football and he has everything it takes to be 100 percent.”

