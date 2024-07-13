Hours before the Colombian National Team plays what could be the most important match in its history, the final of the 2024 Copa America against world champions Argentina, An interview has moved the national team’s fans.

According to the criteria of

The protagonist is Mrs. Luisa, 87 years old, who is none other than the mother of the national team coach, the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo. The Argentine newspaper Olé went looking for her in the coach’s hometown, Villa Celina, a town in the La Matanza district, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Although the passion of Argentine fans for their colours is enormous, in Lorenzo’s birthplace they root for Colombia, as Luisa revealed.

“The neighborhood is rooting for Colombia. All my family, friends and neighbors that I spoke to want the best for Néstor. Argentina has already won the world championship, now it’s Colombia’s turn, haha. It’s Néstor’s time. In Italy 90 he finished second and now he wants to win the Cup. We have to support him,” he said.

Néstor Lorenzo, moved by his mother’s words

The note did not go unnoticed at the press conference before the Cup final, where one of the questions to Lorenzo was, precisely, about his mother’s words.

“My mother Luisa is 87 years old. We took three buses to go to train at Lanús, at Argentinos Juniors, always on the bench of the neighborhood club, on the 5-a-side football field. She is an icon of the neighborhood,” said Lorenzo.

Regarding the interview, it was a complete surprise, even for Lorenzo. “He didn’t say anything to me, otherwise I would have told him to stop. He has the whole neighborhood crying. And me too, it made me very emotional,” he added.

“I am eternally grateful to my mother. She went to buy clothes outside so I could play. But each of us has a similar story. I hope we can bring joy to Luisa,” concluded the DT.

Just as Mrs. Luisa stressed that she wants Colombia to win the Copa América, the coach was asked what he felt about having to face his country’s team for the title.

“One loves the colours of one’s country. But I was here for seven years with José (Pékerman), I love this beautiful country, I live in many situations as a Colombian and this job is a dream, working so that Colombian football grows,” Lorenzo explained.

“We all (the coaching staff) separate the homeland from football, we have objectives and our little brothers are those who are dreaming of these objectives. We are convinced that this is the way to go,” he concluded.

SPORTS

More Sports News