Nestor Lorenzo faces its biggest challenge: to overcome the Copa America semi-final with Colombia and reach the final. To do so, it must overcome Uruguay in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Néstor Lorenzo has Colombia in great form. They have already gone 24 games unbeaten, but all of that needs to be confirmed in the run to the Copa América final.

This Tuesday, in a press conference, Lorenzo analyzed what is coming in the match against Uruguay.

Lorenzo’s words

Nestor Lorenzo revealed details of the Colombian National Team's strategy to beat Brazil. Photo:Mauricio Duenas. EFE

James’s level: “With me, nothing. He just plays, he had continuity, commitment and it was always the same with James in the National Team. The possibility of having minutes for a great player gives him the chance to show what he knows; if he plays less, he will have fewer chances. What James had is that in every place he went, I followed him in Qatar, Greece and Brazil and every time he played, he did interesting things that showed his quality.”

Semifinal: “Well, I don’t know if they are the two teams that play the best, there are many that play good football. I think they are two teams that propose, that are not passive, that go out to search and that makes them put on a good show, which is what is expected.”

Nestor Lorenzo Photo:EFE

Change in possible penalties: “I don’t have it planned, because we could even have made the changes, I don’t foresee that instance of changing the goalkeeper in case of a penalty shoot-out. Whoever plays is capable of continuing in the shoot-out. Beyond the fact that David (Ospina) and (Álvaro) Montero are good stoppers, Camilo is too.”

Evolution: “Evolution is dynamic and situations are never the same, nor is the context. We have been growing and we are still growing, each player contributes something different, as long as we evolve in all situations of the game, we will grow.”

Unbeaten: “I’m not going to mention the unbeaten streak, it’s a game-by-game thing. This is the most important game we have.”

Delusion: “We all have it, seeing a team that is doing well and can make it. The matches are individual stories. The Uruguayans have the same hope as us. Hopefully it will happen after so much time.”

Lucumí: “He has improved, he gives us an outlet on the left. They are all available.”

