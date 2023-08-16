Néstor Lorenzo does not rule out a change of venue for the Colombian National Team in the tie

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
DT Néstor Lorenzo will be one of the participants.
DT Néstor Lorenzo will be one of the participants.
Colombia starts the tie next September against Venezuela.
Barranquilla is the home of the Colombian National Team. The headquarters of the team in the World Cup qualifiers. And it will be the house to start the qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, against Venezuela.
The venue has always been the subject of debate in the country, especially when qualification is not achieved, as happened for the last World Cup in Qatar.
This Monday, at the close of Soccer Congress in BarranquillaThe one who spoke was the coach of the selected team, Néstor Lorenzo, and touched on the delicate subject of the headquarters that generates so much controversy among those who defend that Barranquilla is the historical headquarters and those who ask for a change.
DT did not close the door on a possible change of venue, depending on the game.
“The game hours are chosen… Venezuela is not going to take advantage of it due to heat or humidity. They choose to train at appropriate times, with hydration. There is a historical reason, another logistics and they are open anyway the changes of venue. Whatever is best for the National Team, we are going to choose step by step,” said Lorenzo.
