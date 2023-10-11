The Colombian National Team finalizes details for the match against its counterpart from Uruguay for the third date of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. The national team wants to defend its undefeated record of ten games without losing in the Néstor Lorenzo era under the intense heat of Barranquilla.

The team led by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo He carried out the last training sessions ahead of the match against Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, where one of the players who will attract all attention will be Luis Díaz.

The Liverpool forward, who is called to be one of the leaders of the Colombian National Team, has received some criticism from a part of the press and the fans, due to the performance he has shown with the Colombian team shirt.

Faced with this, Néstor Lorenzo sent a strong message at a press conference, defended Luis Díaz and explained that he has given a good performance in the first games he had under his command.

Training of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

We do not want him to be the savior, we are not going to give him that responsibility

“His performance has been good and I hope he improves with training. and knowledge with your teammates, in football you need partnerships in some sectors of the field, where you play and train,” explained the Argentine.

Furthermore, Lorenzo decided to take some of the pressure and responsibility off of ‘Lucho’ and was forceful in saying that ‘he is not the savior of the Colombian National Team.’

“We trust him, his work, his position and his role, we do not want him to be the savior, we are not going to give him that responsibility,” he stated.

James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Néstor Lorenzo was emphatic and repetitive in indicating that Luis Díaz should not be the one who carries the weight of the Colombian National Team on his shoulders, and asked for patience from the people who expect him to score in every game.

“The first thing we did was tell him that we don’t want him to have the team on his shoulders, the responsibility cannot fall only on Luis. He has had good games in the National Team, but people want him to score four goals and that is not normal,” said the coach.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the FCF headquarters. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

On the other hand, he explained that the performance he has in Liverpool is different, compared to the Colombian National Team “In Liverpool he plays every three days and here every three months. We do not have the formula (for Luis Díaz to be more decisive as in the Liverpool)”, expressed the coach.

And he added: “In our process he was injured for two microcycles and did not come, he has missed some games that could have brought him closer to the team.”

