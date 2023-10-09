Little by little, the players are arriving in Barranquilla to concentrate with the Colombian National Team facing the double South American qualifying round, where they will face Uruguay this Thursday, October 12 in Barranquilla, and five days later they will travel to Quito to face Ecuador.

For the games of the third and fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualification, the coach Néstor Lorenzo will have to move some pieces of the starting team, due to the absences due to injury of key players in their team.

Precisely, the Argentine coach spoke in Snail Television about the different changes that there will be in the starting roster to play against Uruguay and lamented the injuries of several of his pupils.

It is not typical for what happened between date and date to happen, even on the previous day.

“We are waiting for the boys to finish well, it is not typical for what happened between date and date to happen, even on the previous day, there was a reason and it was the field they presented in Santiago, where there were six injured, that is not “It’s normal,” the coach began explaining.

And he added: “We hope that the boys who were injured recover soon and I am sure that those who came will do their best. They are players who have already played and have been with us, I have a lot of confidence in them and now it’s time to face the games in the best way. The one who is there is the best.”

James, between Sao Paulo and the Colombian National Team

James is growing up and doing better.

One of the key points that coach Néstor Lorenzo touched on was that of James Rodríguez, who He is recovering his physical form in Sao Paulo in Brazil and has added some minutes after some difficult months where he was left without a team.

Before the call, Dorival, Sao Paulo strategist, He regretted the call of the Cucuteño to the Colombian National Team and was not in line with the thinking of the national team’s coaching staff.

Faced with his words, Néstor Lorenzo responded bluntly and explained: “It is normal that when a player leaves a team for 10 or 15 days and is working on it. We didn’t suddenly set James on fire or make him melt, We took it little by little for the good of the player and I can’t say anything about that, he has his interests. James is growing and doing better.”

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Rival analysis

Uruguay is an aggressive team, Bielsa’s teams have a direct game

On the other hand, Lorenzo made a brief analysis of Uruguay and what are the keys to winning the game in Barranquilla.

“Uruguay is an aggressive team, Bielsa’s teams have a direct game. Valverde is a strategist and a good change of pace, just like his teammates, Uruguay has a team to fight”, he pointed.

And finally, he talked about what he wants from the team for the qualifying games:

“The obligation is that the entire team must work on recoveryWithout a doubt, everyone will have the same intention when recovering. The call was thought of in both games, things can happen that vary the idea, but in terms of positions and functions you have to have the games prepared.”

And he added: “You rest with the ball, if the team is long or the transitions are long it will be difficult, especially at altitude.”

