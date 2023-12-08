Many criticisms have been generated before the friendly match that Colombia will hold against Venezuela this Sunday in the United States.

The unrest originated when it was revealed that the Venezuelan team would not be with its senior team but with a sub-23 team.

Colombia, for its part, has a team that has a majority of players from the local environment, with men from outside like the goalkeeper. David Ospina.

Lorenzo deceived?

Well, before the draw for the 2024 Copa América, the national coach Nestor Lorenzo He was consulted by the rival team, and surprised by stating that he had the idea that he was going to face the senior team.

“They presented it to me as a match for senior teams“It’s not a Fifa date and we had problems with the call,” said the Colombian coach.

In addition, he commented that the Venezuelan coach, the Argentine Fernando Batista, He had assured him that he would not only have youth players: “’Checho’ told me that he would have several older players as well,” Lorenzo expressed on Blu Radio.

This match is not part of the Fifa date, therefore the main players are not mentioned, however, it was expected that Venezuela would have a senior team, which will not happen.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

