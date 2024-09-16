A very striking image came to light this Sunday night with the Coach of the Colombian Senior Team, Néstor Lorenzotraveling through the streets of Bogotá in TransMilenio with a renowned journalist.

After what was the positive double qualifying date World Cup 2026, The Argentine coach dared to take a ride on the capital’s public transport with Vladrenowned cartoonist and journalist who works at EL TIEMPO, RCN and is director of the newspaper Un Pasquín.

It was the own Vlad the one who shared the images of Lorenzo in Transmilenio through his social networks and accompanied the photos with a thank you: “Tremendous bus companion… Thanks to Professor Néstor Lorenzo for doing the task well, and giving us so much joy,” were the words of the journalist.

Lorenzo ‘flies’ with Colombia

Nestor Lorenzo He has had an overwhelming performance as coach of the Colombian National Team. Since he landed on the bench, he has only lost one official match and achieved the longest undefeated streak in the history of the national team with 28 games without losing (25 during his time and 3 inherited).

The technician, with a contract until after the World Cup 2026he directed 28 games and has an average of 2.39 points won. Of the 28 games, he won 20 games, tied 7 and only lost the final of the America’s Cup.

In the last double date of the South American qualifiers, the team of Lorenzo got 4 points out of 6 possible: tied 1-1 in Lima against Peru, and beat 2-1 Argentina, in Barranquilla.

Nestor Lorenzo Photo:AFP

Lorenzo managed to make the Colombian National Team It will end a 17-year winless streak against Argentina in a World Cup qualifier and the team is making steady progress towards qualification, as it is second with 16 points out of a possible 24.

For the Selection and Nestor Lorenzo Now comes a high-level challenge, visit the selected team on October 10th Boliviain El Alto, more than 4,000 meters above sea level. Five days later he receives Chili in hot Barranquilla.

Barranquilla, Colombia, September 10, 2024. Goal that gives Colombia a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez scored a penalty. Photo by Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo. Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Time

