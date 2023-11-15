The Colombia National Team has a pending task, beat his counterpart from Brazil for the first time in the South American qualifying round. This Thursday they will face Scratch at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

Although it will be a complicated task for the Colombian National Team to beat Brazil, the coach Néstor Lorenzo gave a press conference before the match on date 5 of the tie and spoke about the importance of beating such an important team.

How is James Rodríguez?

“James is fine, he had some discomfort, but he is getting over it day by day, we already knew that he was going to evolve that way, due to the medical reports.”

“Good players can always play together, we aspire to put good and offensive players so that they can give good things to the team.”

The reunion of Luis Díaz with his father

“It was an event that kept us all in suspense, the group was attentive and supported ‘Lucho and his family. The wear and tear was felt for him, they were very hard moments, thank God it ended well, I hope something like this does not happen again “.

“Everything returned to normal, but the psychological wear and tear was there, the group supported us and we showed that we are a family.”

How to form the attack zone?

“In the last two calls everything has been complicated by the issue of injuries and the lack of players in the same sector. These are things that happen, we must adapt and imagine a lot to know where each player can be used to fulfill different functions “We are well covered.”

Why only two players called up from the League?

“We are always aware of the local league, the idea is that they emigrate when they are at a level of maturation according to better leagues. On the lists of other South American teams, there are few players from the local league.”

“We have friendly commitments where they begin the selection process, it is important for them and we have a large list of players that can be called up for friendly matches so that they can begin their process. In December we have friendlies and players from the local league may be there.”

Is it difficult to form the starting team?

“Jhon (Arias) gives us versatility in different areas of the field, but we cannot regret it, let’s hope that the player who replaces him is up to the task.”