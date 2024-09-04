The Colombian national team is in Barranquilla, with its entire squad, preparing for next Friday’s match against the Peruvian national team, at the National Stadium in Lima, for the seventh date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Two days before the match against the Peruvians, Colombian national team coach Néstor Lorenzo spoke about what the duel will be like in the South American qualifiers and the challenges that await a team that finished runner-up in the Copa América.

“The Copa America gave us the opportunity to spend a lot of time together, to grow as a team and as a group. It was a very important milestone for us, within the process. The process continues, we know that the objective is the World Cup. The immediate objectives are these dates, which are very important,” said the Argentine coach.

