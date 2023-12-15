The Colombian National Team is getting ready to face Mexico in the second friendly match of the tour of the United States.

The game will be this Saturday at 7 pm, in Los Angeles. Before the duel, the coach Nestor Lorenzo He referred to his expectations with this team that he called, what the year has been like with the National Team and being undefeated, among other points.

Players: “Thank the players for their willingness. They are games where they give up part of their rest days, also for those who wanted to come but couldn't. These matches are made to broaden the spectrum of available players and have a closer knowledge of them, live with them, watch them train and play. We have seen good-level performances and they show a great range of players that we have in this process for the future.”

Undefeated: “It's nice to look back and say that we overcame obstacles, but the idea is to go game by game and in each game there are difficulties regarding the team itself and the circumstances of the rival. The idea is that this group is not only versatile, but has a wide spectrum of players to draw from. Then the lists are limited, the numbers lead us to limit the calls, but the more there are to choose from, the problem is nice.”

To earn something: “It is part of a step by step process that we have been doing and we always aspire to win. For now we are doing well, we are going to continue with that path and mentality so that the team continues to grow to be able to achieve a goal, which is what we all want, we want to win something.”

Mexico, next rival: “Our challenge, the more players we want to see and try, we have to think more about the training, the system and how to put a player in a favorable context. We want to see as many players as possible, they have worked during the week and are already part of the Selection process.”

Julián Quiñones Case: “Nothing unnatural, he has his Mexican wife, his Mexican son. At first he gave us a nod to play for Colombia and at the time he made the decision to play for Mexico, we respect him and wish him the best.”

The essays: “The process is that, continuity of work from minors to seniors and in the process are the youth divisions, sub 17, sub 15, sub 20 and sub 23. We are connected with that idea and to take advantage of the Colombian talent as much as possible, which does not Players who can give a lot to the National Team are diluted in those categories. The idea of ​​coming to compete at this time is to see players who have had a youth process and who have gone outside, to see how they are and to have them present for any circumstance.”

The Copa América in the United States: “Competition always enriches and with other styles and cultures, it always enriches. In terms of logistics and structure, there is no better country than this to play in a Copa América.”

