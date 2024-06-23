Nestor Lorenzothe coach of the Colombian National Team, is already palpitating what will be the team’s debut in the Copa América, this Monday against Paraguay, at 5 pm, Colombian time.

Colombia comes to the match after raising great expectations, due to the game they have shown and their undefeated record in 23 matches. However, the moment of truth will be this Monday when the team faces the first battle.

Words by Néstor Lorenzo

Colombia's coach Nestor Lorenzo shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the international friendly football match between Romania and Colombia at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 26, 2024.

Undefeated Colombia, the case of USA-94: “We go game by game and we don’t think about being undefeated. The processes are different, the comparisons are hateful, I hope we give people joy, we see them excited, that motivates us. It makes us happy, knowing that from the field we transmit something good “The games are different stories. We face it step by step.”

The plan against Paraguay. “The idea and style since we have been here has been the same, trying to propose, being protagonists, beyond certain times the rival does not let you or there are mini-matches, I hope we are up to the task to be able to transform ourselves, to be a versatile team that can, When you don’t dominate, be in the game. Where I’m going to put pressure, I’m not going to say, it’s not a secret, you have to look at the games. The issue is to try to play well in certain sectors when you don’t have it and when you do. “, distribute well and try to score. That’s how we say it depends on the quality of the opponent.”

Message to the players. “Equalize the group, I told them not to feel like starters and substitutes, they are all starters, some play 90, others 5, others nothing, but feel like starters. The main thing was to get everyone to be at a good level to contribute when we need them.”

Colombia selection. Photo:FCF Share

Left side. “There is a lot of competition, Fabra, Fuentes, a youth, stimulating competition makes the competitors grow. We did that in the preparation and then we have to choose according to the moment and what they did. Today Machado and Mojica are there and they do it well “.

Background against Paraguay. “Of 90 percent of the roster, we forget about some important players who were not in Asunción, unbalanced, and each game is a different story. It is a treacherous game because it is the first, emotions, anxiety, debut, “He’s going to be a tough rival.”

Lorenzo and Colombia’s favoritism

Favorites?: “It’s not that we’re not excited, we are, but the issue is that the favorite almost never wins, the one they want to overturn becomes the favorite… We’re not going to get on that, we go game by game, ball by ball, That’s how you win. Regardless of how well it went for us, it doesn’t guarantee us anything for tomorrow. The mental thing is an internal commitment to aim for something, but not something now, the Cup is important but the process continues, the World Cup, the World Cup. eliminatory, the commitment is to grow every day. This is how you work in a long process.

Is the Cup your big exam?: “The objective is to win each game. If you doubt that if I feel that we are in a good moment, one gets excited, but we go game by game. It is not that it is the moment, we will see how we start, how the group continues, God willing. Let’s qualify. The champion builds from less to more. Generally, the one who scores 4 goals in the first game does not win. The qualifying round is as important or more important than this, we want to go to the World Cup. The test is the qualifying matches. They went with ups and downs but at the heights.”

James: “It is important from the handling of the ball, the protagonism with the game, we have to generate conditions, options so that it distributes the best. The tactical thing, one chooses a system with and another without the ball or what the rival does. That fluctuates “.

Central: “Each one has his characteristic: Yerry has an aerial game, Davinson is fast, Cuesta has technique, he plays on the right or left or as a midfielder, they will contribute what is needed.”

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

@PabloRomeroET

