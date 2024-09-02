The Colombian National Team began their preparation to face Peru and Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers, and in the meantime the coach Néstor Lorenzo made some statements to the press, in which he touched on the subject of Falcao García and his first goal with Millonarios.

According to the criteria of

Falcao García scored his first goal with Millonarios on Sunday, in the victory against Patriotas 3-0 in Villavicencio in the Betplay League. With that goal, Tigre reached 346 goals in his professional career, equaling Víctor Hugo Aristizábal as the top Colombian scorers in history.

This goal by Falcao was also his first in the First Division of Colombian football, as his first goal as a professional was in the Second Division, with Lanceros Fair Play, in 2000. “I have dreamed of this moment for a long time. I had to leave the country at a very young age and this dream was postponed for more than 23 years. It is something amazing. When I scored the goal, I didn’t know what to do anymore, I hadn’t planned it, but it was very exciting.”Radamel said after the game against Patriotas.

Lorenzo, happy for Falcao

Falcao García celebrates his first goal with Millonarios. Photo:Millonarios FC Share

Lorenzo was asked about this goal by Tigre. “Yesterday (Sunday) we shouted the goal, we shouted Falca’s goal. We were having dinner at the end of training and it gave us a lot of satisfaction, hopefully Tigre will come back, He is a great person and a great player and we want the best for him,” said the Colombian coach.

Falcao was no longer called up to the Colombian national team amid the poor first half he had at Rayo Vallecano, where he played very little. El Tigre was not in the last Copa América and now, when he is in full competition with Millonarios, he has not lost hope of having a new opportunity to contribute to the team.

SPORTS

More sports news