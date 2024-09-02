The coach of the Colombian National Team, Nestor Lorenzobroke protocol and decided to make some statements at the start of the team’s concentration in Barranquilla, to prepare for the games against Peru and Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Argentine coach, who normally speaks to the press one day before each match, referred to specific issues such as the absence of the striker from the squad River Plate’s Miguel Borja, Falcao’s goal for Millonarios and the situation of Jefferson Lerma.

Lorenzo’s statements

Lorenzo denied that his starting midfielder has been called up and said that he is waiting for him in Barranquilla to evaluate his situation with the national team’s medical team.

Colombia created dangerous chances in the first half; Argentina did so in the second. Photo:EPA

“They are players in the process, maybe Lerma was there more often, Portilla less, but they are players we already know and no one is missing. We hope Lerma comes, he is developing well and there is no reason why he should not come. We are looking for a way for him to join the team and evaluate him here,” Lorenzo told Caracol channel.

Lorenzo referred to the situation of James, who joins the team without playing after the Copa América, after signing with Rayo Vallecano.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE / Rayo Vallecano

“There are many players who are in that situation, changing clubs, with little activity, waiting to see if that change of team takes place or not, waiting until the last minute, who have been looked after until the last minute and are not sold, as in the case of Carlos Cuesta,” he said, adding: “We have followed them day by day, we have what they did in terms of physical performance, technical training. So we are seeing and evaluating the possibility and disposition of each one, not only James Rodríguez, but of the entire squad that was called up and also those who were not there this time.”

Another issue that the coach addressed was Falcao García’s first goal in the Betplay League, in Millonarios’ 0-3 victory against Patriotas.

Falcao Garcia celebrates with Millonarios. Photo:Millonarios FC

“Yesterday we cheered the goal, we cheered Falcao’s goal. We were at dinner and it gave us a lot of satisfaction, hopefully he will come back, Tigre is a great person and a great player and we want the best for him,” he confessed.

Miguel Angel Borja Photo:AFP

On Borja’s absence, he said: “Borja is not called up, but he is in the group, he is in the process. He is by no means left out. I know it seems like a joke, but you have to keep in mind that he is competing with players who are also scoring goals and that is part of the competition, choosing and being unfriendly at times with those things, but with the conviction that one does it with the heart and well (…) The competition is very healthy, there are different characteristics and one seeks the best for the national team.”

