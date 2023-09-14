The Colombian National Team achieved four of the six possible points at the start of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, a very acceptable balance, but which left several high bills.

This is the case of Yerry Mina, who started in the matches against Venezuela and Chile, but in this last duel He saw the ghost of the injuries that have affected him in recent years relive.

The center back of the Colombian National Team tried a spike to cover a ball in defense, at 20 minutes, and He felt a puncture that forced him to leave the field on a stretcher and give his place to Dávinson Sánchez.

Yerry, who this season has not managed to make his debut with Fiorentina after signing from Everton in England, set off alarms in the Colombian National Team’s medical staff.

Yerry Mina was injured against Chile.

Colombia’s coach, Néstor Lorenzo, spoke at a press conference after the draw against Chile about Yerry Mina’s physical condition and acknowledged that there was a significant injury that could keep him off the playing field for a few weeks.

“It will be difficult for us not to have Mina, because if she is torn it won’t be enough for her.“explained the Argentine strategist, referring to the double qualifying match that the team will have in the month of October.

Next match of the Colombian National Team in a qualifying round

The next departure of the Colombian National Team in the South American qualifying round will be on Thursday, October 12, the date on which faces Uruguaya team that has just beaten Chile at home and lost in Quito against Ecuador by 2-1.

The match against the Uruguayan team will be played at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium at 3:30 in the afternoon under the intense rays of the Barranquilla sun.

There is concern in Italy about Yerry’s condition

Alarms also went off in Italian territory due to Yerry Mina’s physical condition. Joe Barone, general manager of Fiorentina, made evident the concern of the coaching staff and the club that will not be able to count on the central defender born in Guachené for a period of time that has not yet been determined.

🤕 Yerry Mina, who signed for Fiorentina this summer, left Chile-Colombia injured. His debut with Fiorentina will still have to wait. pic.twitter.com/prmF5ptbkx — I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) September 13, 2023

We are concerned about Yerry Mina’s injury. These are not new problems, but situations that have always existed

“Having so many players in the national teams is a source of pride for Fiorentina, but this also creates difficulties for us. We are concerned about Yerry Mina’s injury. These are not new problems, but rather situations that have always existed and that we must face and manage,” said the Italian team.

Mina had not been able to make her debut because her coach had asked for time for her physical adaptation. That’s why it was at Fiorentina where he was most surprised that he started both games.

The Italian press speculates that Yerry would be out of the field for at least two weeks: “Injury to the left rectus femoris with Colombia: the extent will be evaluated upon his return to Italy. “He won’t be back for two weeks,” Sky Sport said. If readaptation is added, Lorenzo’s calculation makes a lot of sense.

