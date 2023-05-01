The arrival of Néstor Lorenzo as Colombia’s national coach, replacing Reinaldo Rueda, is not only to return to the Senior World Cupafter the failure in the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Lorenzo announced from his first press conference that he was going to have an impact on the minor categories. “My relationship is going to be direct, we have discussed it with the Committee. We want to have a line of identity with the game, with the behavior. That U-15 players already aspire to be soccer players for the National Team, ”he said on the day of his presentation, in June of last year.

Then, in December of last year, Lorenzo made his first assessment and mentioned again what his idea is with the minor teams.

“We talk a lot with the coaching staff, here we cross paths and we have a very good relationship. The idea is that over time a team project is put together that is stable, that has solid structures and looks for a player with continuity in the team process, so that those who are currently in the Under-15s will be there in 8, 10 years in major selection. You have to work with a uniform methodology, ”he said in a self-interview published by the press office of the Colombian Football Federation.

‘Pisces’ Restrepo, the link requested by Néstor Lorenzo

Now, Lorenzo wants to have a much more direct participation and for this, he would have another coach as a link between the senior team and the youth categories. The chosen one would be Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo, current coach of Jaguares, revealed the journalist Diego Rueda, from Caracol Radio, who added that his arrival is an express request of the national team.

‘Pisces’, 62, had two periods of work with the Colombian Football Federation. The first, in 1992, when he led the Under-20 team that qualified for the World Cup in Australia. Restrepo was not in the World Cup: he left office after accepting an offer from Once Caldas.

His second period in the Colombian Football Federation coincided with the time that José Pékerman led the senior team. He was in three South American sub-20s: he was champion in 2013 and runner-up in 2015. Elimination in 2017 left him without a job: he also held the position of director of national team development.

Restrepo also achieved the return of Colombian soccer to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, after 24 years of absence. The team reached the quarterfinals in this tournament.

Several of those directed by ‘Pisces’ in the sub-20 reached the senior team, such as Juan Fernando Quintero, Miguel Ángel Borja, Sebastián Pérez, Álvaro Montero, Dávinson Sánchez, Alfredo Morelos, Rafael Santos Borré, Luis Díaz, Eduard Atuesta and Juan Camilo Hernández.

After his departure from the Federation, Restrepo managed Olimpia and Real España, in Honduras, and San Carlos, in Costa Rica, before working as an advisor at Atlético Nacional. From there he went to Jaguares.

