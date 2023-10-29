Colombian football is dedicated to solidarity with Luis Diazfor the kidnapping of his father, who has been wanted since Saturday night by the authorities.

The kidnapping occurred when Lucho’s parents were traveling in their vehicle through the Los Olivos neighborhood of Barrancas, a town in the department of La Guajira where the player was born, and were approached by four individuals who were traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts. The mother has already been rescued.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) rejected “the security situation” that the Díaz family is experiencing and expressed its confidence that the authorities will be able to rescue

Luis Manuel Diazfather of the striker, as they did with his mother, Cilenis Marulanda.

“From the FCF we stand in solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” said the Colombian Football Federation in a message on the social network X.

Lorenzo and Jesurún, pending

Since the news of the kidnapping of Lucho’s parents became known, the Colombian Football Federation has been very aware of the player and there was communication with him almost immediately, as EL TIEMPO learned.

One of the first to communicate with Díaz was the coach of the Colombian National Team, Nestor Lorenzowho spoke with him to express all his support and solidarity in these difficult times.

The president also did so from the FCF Ramon Jesurún and the manager Ivan Novella, who made themselves available for whatever the footballer requires. Everyone gave him a voice of encouragement and expressed their full support.

The Federation told him that they are very aware of the situation to provide all the company and support that the player needs.

For now it is unknown if the footballer will head to Colombia, after not participating with Liverpool in this Sunday’s match. From the English club they have also expressed their solidarity with Lucho and give him all their support.

One of the first players, a teammate, to express his public support was Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who commented on Instagram: “We are with you Luchito. We trust in the good work of the authorities.”

SPORTS

More sports news