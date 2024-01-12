The second half of 2023 was somewhat heavy with the load of matches that the Mexican clubs had with their participation in the Apertura 2023 and Leagues Cup 2023 tournament, so many players suffered severe injuries, one of them was the central defender of Club América , Nestor Araujo that he missed practically the entire semester and his return to the fields could occur in just the next few weeks.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Caballeroeverything indicates that the return to the fields of Nestor Araujo It will be extended for a few more days and will be until Matchday 2 or 3 when it can be called. However, his ownership is not assured and it is most likely that he will start as a substitute. What is a fact is that he will not be taken into account for the debut of the Águilas in the Clausura 2024 against Tijuana on Date 1 from the Caliente Stadium this Saturday, January 13 at 9:00 p.m.
Given his knee injury, the Mexican had a long recovery and although at the beginning of last semester he was considered a starter, now things have changed and it could be difficult for him to return to a starting position, after Igor Lichnovsky became a fixture in the defense along with Sebastian Caceres and even the youth Ramon Juarez He had the opportunity to show himself.
Competition at the headquarters will be stronger, however, it must be taken into account that the continuity of Sebastian Caceres He is on a tightrope because he could emigrate to European football at any time, if he does not appear in this winter market it is almost certain that he will do so by summer.
