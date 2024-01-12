🚨 UPDATE 🚨

César Caballero informs that Néstor Araujo WILL NOT BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT for the match against Xolos.

It will be ready until day 2 or 3. pic.twitter.com/D1T83MBMYz

— Pasión Azulcrema (@PasinAzulcrema1) January 10, 2024