Germany was surprised this Tuesday by the Colombian team, who defeated her 2-0 before her fans in Gelsenkirchen in a friendly match that casts doubt on the continuity of DT Hansi flick.

The end of the Liverpool Luis Diaz opened the score with a nice header at minute 53 and the experienced Juan Cuadrado scored a penalty at minute 82 to aggravate the crisis for the Teutons, who had just fallen 1-0 against Poland lto last week.

Eliminated in the first phase of the World-2022, Germany qualified ex officio for Euro 2024 as the organizing country. Thus, the ‘Mannschaft’ is in a long tunnel of fifteen months of friendly matches.

Nestor Lawrence, Colombian coach, analyzed the great victory of his team.

“First the players made an effort, they gave everything for the shirt, the first thing we said was that we were going to try to create situations that would put us at an advantage, we knew that we were facing a grade and that anything could happen. We played as equals and the boys played a great game”.

And he added: “When you play against a great, they know that this has a plus, that their footballers play in the best teams in the world and what I proposed to them was to show that we are here to put our players in the best teams in the world as well” .

“Regarding the victory, it was the most transcendental for the rival, at home, for its players and its squad, today (Tuesday) he presented the ideal team of what he brought. The truth is that for the category it is the most important victory and We had talked about how to beat them we had to play one on one. The participation in the previous match was greatly improved, we were up to the task and I think we played a great game”, the Argentine strategist declared.

