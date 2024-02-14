From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/14/2024 – 14:03

Nestlé announced that it will invest R$26 million in programs aimed at training and including young people in the job market by 2025 in Brazil.

The training focuses on promoting employability, entrepreneurship and agro-entrepreneurship, involving programs linked to the company's business to train young veterinarians, nutritionists, culinary specialists and baristas, as well as family succession in the countryside to build the new generation of agribusiness in the Brazil and disseminate concepts of regenerative agriculture in the cocoa, coffee and milk chains.

According to the company, the action can also contribute to encouraging sport, which has the transformative power of promoting inclusion, discipline and overcoming, inspiring positive changes in people's lives.

Nestlé study on young people’s career desires

According to the research entitled “Young Brazilians, desires and the job market”, carried out by Nestlé's research laboratory, C.Lab, with 380 people aged between 18 and 29 years old from different social groups in the Southeast and Northeast regions, 65% of respondents have already participated in a selection process, but the process generated anxiety (74%) and stress (62%). These same young people admitted that the process itself is a learning opportunity (59%).

The survey also revealed that young people prefer to focus on health and well-being (42%) in the short term, but understand that their career should be a priority (45%) in the long term.

Furthermore, they find it difficult to find a source of inspiration: 40% have no one to look up to and, for those they do find, the main inspirations are their fathers, mothers and/or other family members, as they consider them strong, workers and who overcome adversity.

It was also identified that considering the difficulties, the people interviewed who work are still not in the job they want. Furthermore, 67% use their salary to supplement their family income.

To generate a positive impact in this scenario, Nestlé created the Youth Initiative in 2003, a global program that has already impacted 5 million people around the world. In Brazil, the project has already impacted more than 405 thousand people. In 2023 alone, 155 thousand young people were impacted by projects in the coffee, milk and cocoa chains, training actions, in addition to real opportunities.