LLC “Nestle Russia” can be fined for violating the decree of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin on the mandatory transfer of at least 30% of employees to a remote format of work, said the chief inspector of the Association of Administrative and Technical Inspections Yuri Gusakov.

According to him, the company may face a monetary penalty of up to 300 thousand rubles.

Recall that by order of Sobyanin from October 5, employers in the capital are obliged to transfer a third of employees to teleworking, as well as all employees over 65 and suffering from chronic diseases.

Since October 9, a service for submitting information about employees at remote work has been working on the portal of the Mayor of Moscow. The information has already been provided by more than 100 thousand companies, which employ almost three million people, about one million of them operate from home.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted that employers in the capital may be fined for failure to provide or incomplete information about employees at remote work.