D.he food giant Nestlé has so far been immune to the corona crisis. The world’s largest food company increased sales last year in the middle of the pandemic by the highest rate in five years, according to the balance sheet presented on Thursday. Meanwhile, the industry is complaining about significant declines.

The Federal Association of the German Food Industry recently announced that sales in the second quarter of 2020 were 3.5 percent and in the third quarter 1.2 percent below the respective prior-year values. The reason is the negative effects of the disease spread.

“The global pandemic has not slowed us down,” said Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider on the other hand. The company with brands such as Nescafe, Mövenpick, Maggi, Smarties or Kitkat has adjusted relatively quickly to the changed consumer behavior. However, the market changes did not remain without consequences for Nestlé either.

There were weaknesses in confectionery and bottled water. The customers were less on the road and therefore bought less than usual, it said to explain.

However, primarily due to good business with health products and animal feed (Felix, Purina and others), total sales rose by 3.6 percent to 84.3 billion francs (78 billion euros). Dairy products and coffee brands for consumption at home such as Nescafé have also recorded a significant increase, according to Schneider.

With their growth rate, the Swiss also kept their competitor Unilever at a distance, which grew by 1.9 percent last year. The faster pace is also due to the fact that Nestlé expanded its online sales directly to customers (Direct to Customer or D2C), i.e. by eliminating dealers. Overall, sales via e-commerce soared by 48.4 percent and, at over ten billion euros, made up a good eighth of total sales.

Meat substitute products are in high demand

When it comes to sales, Nestlé always mentions “organic” growth. Changes due to the purchase and sale of investments are factored out, which, however, played a significant role in the past year. The reallocation shows in which direction the corporate headquarters in Vevey is steering the company.

Nestlé sold its US ice cream business, the German sausage manufacturer Herta went to the Spanish company Casa Tarradellas and in China the business with canned rice was sold to the Food Wise group. In contrast, Nestlé completed the takeover of Lily’s Kitchen, an upscale pet food supplier.

Schneider expanded D2C activities by acquiring the food delivery service Freshly in the USA in November and purchasing a majority stake in Mindful Chef in Great Britain in December. Without adjusting for acquisitions and sales of subsidiaries, sales would have fallen by six billion francs.

Schneider started in 2017 with the promise to bring the group up to scratch through constant restructuring. He strengthens strong sectors such as dietary supplements or vegan meat substitute products, including patties for burgers or tuna substitutes, through acquisitions, while selling off weaker growth sectors.

Just the day before, Nestlé announced the sale of the North American water business for $ 4.3 billion to the financial investor One Rock Capital. However, Schneider retains premium brands such as Perrier, Acqua Panna and S.Pellegrino. Almost a fifth of the business from 2017 has since been reallocated, according to the company.

For the current year he is expecting organic sales growth “in the mid-single-digit range”, announced the CEO. The profit from ongoing business will also improve “continuously moderately” in the medium term.

Although Nestlé is repeatedly at the center of criticism from environmentalists and food activists for a wide variety of reasons, the group is currently the most valuable company, alongside the luxury goods group LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Bottega Veneta), with a market value of around 270 billion euros Europe.

Although the net profit fell by three percent to 12.2 billion francs last year, the Swiss group is currently one of the darlings of asset managers, i.e. the money managers of the rich. The guild primarily pays attention to long-term stable returns. In a survey by WELT AM SONNTAG among twelve independent asset managers, seven managers recently named Nestlé as the top stock from this point of view.

“The shares of the food company are developing slowly but continuously,” says Dyrk Vieten, spokesman for the management of the asset manager Ficon in Düsseldorf. Above all in the emerging Asian markets, the company sells its products and benefits from the growth in assets there.

“The Swiss defend the supermarket shelves so skillfully that the dividend distribution has been increased annually for almost a quarter of a century,” says Oliver Scharping, fund manager at the investment company Bantleon. For the past year, the dividend will be increased by five cents to 2.75 francs – the 26th increase in a row. For 61 years, the distribution per share in Swiss francs has remained the same or increased compared to the previous year.

