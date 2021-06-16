Workers who are looking for an opportunity in the job market can apply for one of the vacancies offered by Nestlé. The options are varied and have job and internship vacancies for professionals from different areas and levels of education throughout the country. Candidates can obtain more information and apply for one of the opportunities through site.

The company offers, depending on the position, benefits such as meal vouchers, food vouchers, life insurance, variable remuneration program, private pension, profit sharing, labor gymnastics, credit union, agreement with partner companies, pharmacy assistance, dental care and medical insurance.

See available vacancies

Distribution Business Coordination – Maringá (PR)

Inventory Control Assistant – Boutique Nespresso – Porto Alegre (RS)

Boutique Nespresso Assistant – Exclusive PCD – Porto Alegre (RS)

Technical Engineering Internship – Ribeirão Preto (SP)

Regulatory Affairs Analyst – Ribeirão Preto (SP)

Quality Analyst (Export) – Ribeirão Preto (SP)

Nespresso Boutique Consultant – Porto Alegre (RS)

Auxiliary/Production Operation – Ribeirão Preto (SP)

