Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 11:09

Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé reported on Thursday, the 25th, that it had a net profit of 5.6 billion Swiss francs (about US$ 6.33 billion) in the first half of this year. The result was stable compared to the result obtained in the first six months of last year. Still, the expectation was for a net profit of 5.76 billion Swiss francs, according to a consensus compiled by the company. Basic earnings per share increased 3.3% in constant currency, but fell 1% on a reported basis, to 2.40 Swiss francs. Earnings per share increased 1.8%, to 2.16 Swiss francs. On the Swiss stock exchange, the shares fell 4.77% around 0815 (Brasília time).

Sales totaled 45 billion Swiss francs ($50.9 billion) in the first six months of the year, down 2.7 percent from $46.29 billion a year earlier. According to data compiled by the company, sales were expected to total 45.31 billion Swiss francs. Real internal growth (RIG) – the company’s main measure of sales volume – was 0.1 percent, while analysts had expected a 0.5 percent decline. Prices rose 2 percent, compared with an expected 3 percent.

Like its peers, Nestle has raised prices in recent years to pass on higher costs, from ingredients to logistics, that have risen amid unprecedented inflation. The company raised prices by an average of 7.5% last year but began to slow the pace earlier this year as pressures eased and after recognizing that struggling consumers had shifted to more affordable brands.

By region, Nestlé recorded organic growth in Europe (1.3%) and in emerging markets such as China (2.9%) and Latin America (0.1%), while there was a decline in North America (-1.5%) and stability in the region comprising Asia, Oceania and Africa. In terms of values, the company showed a slight decline in sales in all regions, with the exception of Latin America, which rose from 6 billion Swiss francs in sales in the first half of last year to 6.16 billion Swiss francs in the same period this year. “Growth was driven by a strong increase in sales in Brazil, Mexico and Central America, which more than offset the slowdown in sales growth in other markets. The region achieved market share gains in chocolate, portioned coffee and ambient cuisine, with losses in soluble coffee and dairy products,” it said in its balance sheet.

By product category, the largest contributors to Nestlé’s organic growth in the first half were coffee brands Nescafé, Nespresso and Starbucks. Pet food sales also saw gains, driven by premium brands. In addition, the company also recorded sales growth in the confectionery, water, infant nutrition, culinary and dairy categories.

“Positive real internal growth is back. We delivered improved volume and mix growth across the Group in the second quarter,” said CEO Mark Schneider. “Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we will continue to drive RIG by launching innovations that address consumer trends and expanding our great brands. At the same time, we have seen prices decline faster than expected, so we consider it prudent to adjust our guidance for the year, with organic sales growth now expected to be at least 3%,” he added.

For fiscal year 2024, Nestlé projected organic sales growth of up to 3%, with underlying operating profit expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate. Guidance for underlying earnings per share “remains unchanged, with a moderate increase expected,” Nestlé said.