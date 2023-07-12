Extravagant concepts those of the futurist kitchen that refer to an artistic and cultural movement that has produced great changes, inventing new aesthetic forms in every field, even in our kitchens. The tastes and food awareness of Italians, however, are evolving towards an equally original and rich but healthier cuisine, which takes into account the influences of other cultures and the increased information regarding a balanced diet. As demonstrated by the many studies by the Nestlé Observatory which, since 2009, has been investigating the behaviors and lifestyles and diets of our country. This is why today we are talking about a new Mediterranean-Futurist Cuisine.

“Thanks to the unconditional Italian passion for it, pasta fortunately survived the bizarreness of the Futurist cuisine of the early 1900s which called for its abolition because, according to the dictates of the movement, it generated “slackness, pessimism and nostalgic inactivity …”. But pasta was not the only extravagance targeted by the movement.The Futurists in fact tried to spread an unconventional type of cooking which, simplifying its principles, we could summarize with the abolition (pasta aside) of cutlery and traditional condiments, the proposal of extremely daring combinations of ingredients, recipes with singular names and with an original way of presenting them, an approach to food that was certainly innovative for the time”, reads a note.

A cultural heritage that has influenced us all, even those who are not chefs, as emerged from the latest study by the Nestlé Observatory[i], 63%, therefore the majority of Italians and above all the 25-34 year olds, to the direct question “Do you know futurist cuisine?” affirms without hesitation that he knows it, compared to the remaining 37% who know very little about it, especially in the 45-64 age range, probably less eager to go beyond classic cuisine or less curious to experiment. But 85% of Italians (mainly women, 87%) follow the principles of futurist cuisine who believe that harmony between shape and color is crucial in the presentation of a dish. Indeed, this principle has now become widespread and there are many who say that feeding the eyes and stimulating the imagination before stimulating the palate, makes the meal an experience that goes beyond simple nourishment.

The use of contrasting combinations (sweet-salty, sweet-spicy, etc.) spread by this movement emerges as a very widespread practice, 81%, while the tendency to invent personal names for dishes and recipes is less consolidated but significant, with around 60% of respondents stating that they have done this at least a few times. An important fact that speaks of a habit that is spreading as if, by giving a name to a dish, as well as risking combinations, we also wanted to talk about ourselves. These two habits are more common among the 25-44 age group. Making an excursus in the Italian culture about futurist cuisine and its meaning, today we notice how 66% have more or less clear ideas, indicating in order: unusual combinations of ingredients and flavours, an original and creative plating, a irreverent interpretation of the dishes, the choice of the color of the dishes in relation to the colors of the food.

28% seem to be confused on the subject, with answers explaining futurist cuisine as, in order: dishes prepared with seaweed, insects, synthetically grown meat (but Marinetti would never have thought of it!), dishes prepared by combining ingredients from from several countries (doesn’t it remind us of fusion cuisine?), and introducing the concept of minimal with dishes prepared with few ingredients, and of healthy with dishes prepared with organic ingredients. On a more careful re-reading, however, this apparently confused 28% could instead reveal how futurist cuisine, which inspired us to adopt a different way of preparing and presenting food, is evolving towards another school of thought that takes current needs into account and above all the new and important information of a food and nutritional nature to which we have access today.

On the subject, in addition to what emerges from this survey, Dr. Giuseppe Fatati, President of the Nestlé Observatory and President of the Italian Obesity Network, gives us a key to understanding: “The manifesto of futurist cuisine subverts behavior and the usual way of consuming the meal. Marinetti writes: ‘We consult our lips, our tongue, our palate, our taste buds, our glandular secretions and we brilliantly enter gastric chemistry’. This statement contains a brilliant insight! Only recently has it been demonstrated that taste receptors are present not only in the oral cavity but also, for example, in the gastrointestinal tract and are able to influence the metabolic endocrine response to food”. Fatati continues: “The Manifesto of Futurist cuisine set out to break the mold and overcome traditional food through flavours, colours, smells and noises. The plate with the food as a work of art. Currently, perhaps a little too boldly, we can suggest that an armistice is underway because in modern cuisine the basic products remain the traditional ones (farmer’s table), the portions and the fats follow the guidelines for a healthy diet (Mediterranean diet ), the dishes are well garnished, daring sweet and savory combinations are appreciated and technological tools are used in the kitchen”.